Carmina Small Tripod Table Lamp by UMAGE - Color: White - Finish: White - (2057_4023)

The cUL listed Carmina Small Tripod Table Lamp by UMAGE is an elegant and delicate fixture, able to be flipped 180 degrees and ideal for modern bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. Its flowing design adds subtle sophistication to any residential or commercial space. The tripod includes a switch, plug and E26 socket, as well as 10 feet of matching textile cord, and the shade is composed of durable polypropylene and polycarbonate. Detailed instructions for assembly and mounting are included. Exquisite designs with a sustainable edge. That's the philosophy of Denmark-based lighting brand, UMAGE (previously Vita Copenhagen), founded in 2008. Keeping in mind a simplistic, modern aesthetic, UMAGE aims to be sustainable in their materials and processes: goose feathers that would otherwise go to waste are incorporated in luxury lamps and all products are flat-packed to reduce global footprint. Designed with a distinctly Scandinavian edge, UMAGE utilizes clean lines and muted colors in their table lamps, wall sconces, and pendants. Color: White., Tags: Vita Copenhagen, Vita Lighting