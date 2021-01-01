Carmelita Super-Soft Bath Rug

The luxury shaggy bathroom shower rug is constructed of a premium microfiber that brings you a comfortable feeling to the touch. The mats are featuring gradient coloring that present special beauty that resists fading. These thick rugs are warm and cozy like walking in the cloud, rendering that it shields your feet well against cold and hard floors. Non-Skid TPR Backing: TP rubber features skid resistance and non-toxic material. The non-slip bath rug is more than safe and ideally suitable to grip various floors including wood floor and tile floor. Its backing is designed in regular pretty texture to increase its friction so as to tightly grip onto the floor. With premium fiber locking technology, every fiber is firmly attached to the backing free of the fiber-shedding issue which can withstand frequent machine washing, and its premium-quality built can last for a long-time performance. Simply throw the washable bath rugs into your washing machine in gentle detergent with a gentle cycle and let it air dry naturally. Quick absorbent and dirt/dust resistant. The fluffy bathroom and shower mat work fabulously to absorb wetness after you take a shower. Its microfiber is so thick and high that finally shuttle your feet and toe through the microfiber with ease, even more, it is really safe in the use in the bathroom. Additionally, it is a fantastic doormat that will absorb extra outside dust/ dirt carrying from the shoes. Practical application on various occasions. The shaggy microfiber mats are widely used for bedroom, bathroom, living room, mudroom, door, hotel, feet-spa club, bathtub, sink. Anyway the mat’s softness and luxurious color make it high harmonious matching to your various decoration.