JOURNEE Carmela Bootie, Size 6.5 in Brown at Nordstrom Rack

Step into a western style design with the Carmela bootie by Journee Signature. Keep your style and add a western flare with a combination genuine leather and suede bootie. This bootie also features a braided trim detail with an almond toe shape and western style stitched accents. Sizing: True to size. . Pointed toe. Leather construction with suede shaft. Braided topline trim. Pull-on style. Low block heel. Approx. 1.5" heel. Approx. 4.5" shaft height, 12" opening circumference. Imported Leather and suede upper, synthetic sole