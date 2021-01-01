From ebern designs
Carlyle Tufted Uphosltered Side Chair in Black
Advertisement
The Carlyle contemporary tufted side chair elegant style is certain to make a statement in any modern living room. This velvet upholstered luxury item features a stylish nailhead trim and sports sturdy hardwood legs for long-lasting durability and aesthetic pleasure. The Carlyle tufted velvet upholstery is filled with thick fire-retardant foam, ensuring safety while preserving beauty. The Carlyle is available in your choice of sleek black or luxurious purple. We stand by the quality, the craftsmanship, and the integrity of our product by offering a 1-year warranty for all our products. We want our customers to enjoy our product and we will always be there to help with our top-notch customer service support. Product Dimensions: 21"W X 23"D X 39"H SH: 18.5"H Upholstery Color: Black