Carlyle Corona LED Ring Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Bronze - Finish: Polished - (CHB0033-0C-RB-FS-CA1-L1)

The Carlyle Corona Ring Chandelier from Hammerton Studio refines the radiating design of the traditional chandelier with a clean arrangement of uniform shapes. Forged in steel and polished by hand, its ring body cuts through shape with a slim form-factor; its packs in a symmetrical arrangement of downlight producing LEDs. Cylindrical glass shades order around the ring with a sense of artisanal precision. An upward oriented light creates a mellowing wash of color through the shades. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Circle. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze