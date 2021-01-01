Carlo Threaded 5-Light Drum Chandelier

This 5-light chandelier is a dazzling, modern update on a classic candelabra silhouette. It features a shining silver chrome frame with five arms scooping into candle-style fixtures. Each has glittering crystal beads and teardrop accent hanging below to create tiers of gleaming light that reflect around the room. For a contemporary look, the lights are surrounded by a sheer fabric shade. We love that this piece is both height adjustable and sloped ceiling adaptable so it's customizable to your room – at 17.7'' wide, it's a smaller size. Install this chandelier with a dimmer switch to set the brightness to just the right level (five 60W bulbs sold separately).