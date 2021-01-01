Carlin 18' L x 20.5" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

This wallpaper has a classically elegant pattern in your choice of muted tones that create subtle glam on your walls. It showcases a damask pattern on a white background. This wallpaper is made from semi-gloss vinyl with a smooth finish. It's peel-and-stick, so to install all you have to do is peel off the back and stick it to your walls. Then when it's time to move or change up your space, you can simply peel it off. The design repeat is 20.9" and there's 30.75 square feet per roll. Color: Purple