Carla LED Wall Sconce by Huxe - Color: Clear - Finish: Polished Chrome - (E2G1937288)

The Carla LED Wall Sconce from Huxe is a simple piece full of expression. Perfect for a crisp, modern bathroom, shining steel is present throughout, bringing a tasteful aura to the space. An upward curving arm mounts to a disc-shaped wall mount and upholds a slim cylindrical tubing that contains an energy-efficient LED. Set within a ceramic base, the LED emits an even flow of light, creating a tasteful silhouette as it interacts with a watery, seeded texture in the glass. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Chrome