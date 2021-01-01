Carissa Hand Woven Wool Taupe Area Rug

We're obsessed with this subtle stripe. Handmade in India from 100% wool plus cotton backing, this area rug is sure to keep your living room floors warm and stylish, just like your trusty wool sweaters. Its tufted texture gives it an interesting look and feel against its neutral hue. It's loomed with a medium pile height that'll give you some softness underfoot without snagging one of your block heels.Reasons to double (or triple!) up: 1) The reasonable price. 2) The layered look is in right now. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'3" x 3'9"