Carise Gray Faux Leather and Brushed Stainless Steel Swivel 26" Counter Stool

SWIVEL FUNCTION - It can be tough crafting the perfect seating option for our customers, we are always thinking of the most unique ideas for the best user experience. Providing these features is one way we can do this and help exceed your expectations. The wonderful 180-degree swivel function allows for extraordinary mobility. The smooth glide swivel function allows you to change directions with ease, making this your new favorite seat in your home!BUILT TO LAST - These stools provide stability with their strong steel 4-leg base, giving you a stable foundation that will always offer optimal comfort.HEIGHT VARIATION OPTIONS - Whether you have a kitchen island, a bar table, pub table, or peninsula - we've got you covered with any height you desire! The Carise comes in your choice of 26" counter height or 30" bar height options.Product Dimensions: 17"W x 22"D x 37"H SH: 26"COLOR PREFERENCES - When shopping for furniture, you often find yourself limited on color options when you finally find the right piece for your home. Armen Living offers a unique variety of color and finish options that are sure to fit into any existing design theme. The Carise is available in your choice of black, blue, or gray faux leather with black finish; also available in gray or white faux leather with brushed stainless steel finish.NO HASSLE ASSEMBLY - Look no further for beautiful, functional, and easy to assemble furniture for your home. This piece of furniture requires assembly and comes with clear and concise step-by-step instructions that make set up a breeze!STANDING BEHIND OUR PRODUCTS - Armen Living stands behind all products sold and gladly offers our customers a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty on all items. Our products are made from high-quality materials that will last for many years to come.Seat Dimensions: Seat H: 26 x Seat D: 17 x Seat W: 16 x Seat Back H: 12.6