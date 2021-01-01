From august grove

Carisa 3 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set

$509.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Add a touch of simple elegance to your space with this 3-piece kitchen dining table set! This 3-piece pub dining table set contains 1 counter height pub table and 2 stools with a curved surface and comfortable footrest that can provide a luxurious setting without too much fatigue even sitting for a long time. You can simply hang the stool underneath the table with slid-in rails. It is beneficial for small spaces with a small footprint. Premium MDF and rubberwood construction promises excellent stability with a high weight capacity to use longer.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com