Traditional and Contemporary designs alike will be completed with a rug from the Carini Collection. With intricate designs and an of-the-moment color palatte of cerulean smoke and powder blue these rugs add calm sophistication to any room. Power-loomed in Turkey the Carini Collection has a high-low texture and soft feel underfoot. Use the collection's updated traditional looks as bold accent pieces to complement any decor. Room Envy Carini 2 x 4 Blue Indoor Floral/Botanical Vintage Throw Rug | 653R3473MST000A22