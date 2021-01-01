Carina Pendant Light by Hennepin Made - Color: Clear - Finish: Gold - (PCR-201)

Advertisement
The Carina Pendant Light from Hennepin Made features a minimalist and compact design that works well either by itself or hung in a set with others. Designers Jackson Schwartz and Joe Limpert crafted this pendant light with a glass shade â€“ blown by hand at their Minneapolis studio â€“ that has a soft point on the bottom, calling to mind the look of an acorn. The formed aluminum cap maintains this exquisitely shaped product's strength. In 2011, Joe Limpert and Jackson Schwartz dreamed up Minneapolis-based Hennepin Made, an independent glass studio that focuses on creating handmade glass lighting for designers and retailers. The pair base their company philosophy off of their belief that the art of handmade products should not be lost in our modern culture. The hands-on nature of Hennepin Made ensures that each of their colored hand-blown glass and spun aluminum pendant lights are unique and made with care and style. Shape: Drum. Color: Clear. Finish: Champagne