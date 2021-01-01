LNC Caria Modern Farmhouse Chandelier 3-Light Black Gold Candlestick Cage Chandelier Pendant Light with Crystal Accents

Rich and elegantly designed, the 3-Light Modern Farmhouse Black Gold Chandelier Island Dining Room Candlestick Cage Chandelier by LNC will complement a variety of home styles and decor. Unique and perfect decoration for the modern or farmhouse home perfectly blends elegance with vintage. The branched lines and modern premium tones give the room a brand new energy that never disappoints. The simple yet elegant frame is consisted of square blocks, warm brass gold finish and adds a touch of romance and elegance. The candlestick chandelier/pendant light goes perfectly with modern and contemporary spaces - Hand-treated, its rectangle shade showcases an on-trend industrial style, the black branches with crystal surround 3 candle lights (not included) bring brief style and a warm glow to your home. The modern farmhouse chandelier is the perfect option for brightening up your kitchen island, dining room, bedroom, living room, hall, foyer, entryway and more.