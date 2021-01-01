LGBT Equality and Human Rights Apparel Co Careful Who You Hate Transgender Flag Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The transgender flag as shown in this design is to bring awareness to the transgender community and to increase visibility and recognition to those who identify as transgender. A great gift to wear at pride parades and marches. The light blue panels are traditionally for baby boys. The pink panels next to them are traditionally for baby girls. The white panel in the middle is for those who are intersex, transitioning or identify themselves as having a neutral or undefined gender. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only