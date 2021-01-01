Care chick care elderly care elderly care T-Shirt

Are you a proud elderly carer and work in the care home? Your professional as a care professional is fun for you and you like to work with seniors and people in need of help? The carer is system-relevant and provides great services in the community. Funny saying also for the care aid who performs her training in such an important profession in the nursing home to work later as a nursing chick. The perfect gift for anyone who works in elderly care and home care. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem