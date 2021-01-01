Cardinal Grosbeak by John James Audubon - Picture Frame Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Description
Features:Custom framed museum quality giclee on canvasFrame finish: Academie black with goldWhite cotton linerHandmadeMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Artist Grade CanvasColor: BlackNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: James AudubonStyle: TraditionalOrientation: VerticalSize: Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & Botanical;AnimalsAnimals: BirdPlants & Flowers: PlantsTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: BlackOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Cardinal GrosbeakEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoRecycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22" H x 17.36" W x 1.5" D): 22Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 21.62" W x 1.5" D): 28Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 27.3" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 42" H x 31.56" W x 1.5" D): 42Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 46" H x 34.4" W x 1.5" D): 46Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 22" H x 17.36" W x 1.5" D): 17.36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" H x 21.62" W x 1.5" D): 21.62Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 27.3" W x 1.5" D): 27.3Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 42" H x 31.56" W x 1.5" D): 31.56Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 46" H x 34.4" W x 1.5" D): 34.4Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 42" H x 31.56" W x 1.5" D, 46" H x 34.4" W x 1.5" D, 22" H x 17.36" W x 1.5" D, 28" H x 21.62" W x 1.5" D, 36" H x 27.3" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 0.38Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 22" H x 17.36" W x 1.5" D): 11Overall Product Weight (Size: 28" H x 21.62" W x 1.5" D, 36" H x 27.3" W x 1.5" D): 13Overall Product Weight (Size: 42" H x 31.56" W x 1.5" D, 46" H x 34.4" W x 1.5" D): 7Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 22" H x 17.36" W x 1.5" D