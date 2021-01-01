Cardboard Vintage Camera Desk Organizer by World Market

-Add visual appeal to your desktop with our vintage-inspired desk organizer. A fantastic gift, it's shaped like a camera and perfect for storing pens, pencils and more. Crafted of cardboard, the pieces are easy to punch out and assemble for a dash of retro flair in your office space. Also could be used for office accessories,accessories,organization,desk accessories,home office,office,office supplies,desk organizer,pencil holder,pen holder,office decor,desktop organizer,office supplies box,office supplies organizer,organizer,school supplies,picture perfect,camera. By Cost Plus World Market.574708