Card + Tag - Ultra Thin Bluetooth Tracker Finder. Find Your Wallet, Bag, Backpack, Keys, Laptop, Tablet (Blue Card+Tag)…

THIN AND DURABLE - Think form factor makes them easy to fit in your wallet, purse, or laptop and tablet case without compromising durability. RING YOUR - Use the app to make your ring when it is nearby but out of sight. Follow the ringing to find your tagged item. FIND YOUR PHONE - Press the button on your to make your phone ring when it is nearby but out of sight, even if the phone is on silent. LONG-LASTING BATTERY - Tag has a replaceable CR2025 battery that lasts 3 to 6 months; Card has a rechargable battery that lasts 6 months. LAST SEEN LOCATION - The app records the time and location your disconnected from your phone. Navigate to the last seen location via the app to find your item.