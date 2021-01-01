Carbon Theory. Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Breakout Control Exfoliating Body Bar

Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Breakout Control Exfoliating Body Bar - Carbon Theory's Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Exfoliating Body Bar contains premium natural ingredients dermatologically proven to prevent & clear breakouts from your shoulders, back & body. Benefits Vegan Helps to improve acne & breakouts on shoulders, back & body Helps to promote a clear complexion Gluten Free Key Ingredients Organic activated charcoal gently draws out deep down bacteria, toxins and excess oil. Organic tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic which reduces inflammation and keeps skin clear & healthy. Shea butter keeps skin nourished and hydrated without clogging the pores. Cellulose - packed with Vitamin E - naturally exfoliates the skin. - Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Breakout Control Exfoliating Body Bar