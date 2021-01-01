From kirkland's
Carbon I Framed Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Complete your modern living room or bedroom decor with our Carbon I Framed Canvas Art Print! The bold lines and colors will be a stunning eye-catcher. Framed print measures 42L x 1.5W x 62H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Gold frame around wrapped canvas Features an abstract subject Hand painted for texture and an art gallery type feel Hues of yellow, gray, and black Weight: 7.5 lbs. Comes ready to wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .