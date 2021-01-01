From the row
The Row Carbo Cashmere Cardigan
Advertisement
Cut in a slim-fit silhouette, this cardigan is knit in luxurious cashmere. V-neck Long sleeves Button front Rib-knit trim Cashmere Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with impeccable minimalism and high-quality tailoring, The Row came to life in 2006 under the helm of Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. The clean, wear-forever shapes crafted from refined fabricsand the sleek, simplistic range of shoes and handbagscan only be described as timeless, quiet luxury. Designer Rtw - The Row > The Row > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Row. Color: Dark Brown. Size: XS.