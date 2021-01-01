Regency Caranna 72 in. x 30 in. Mahogany/Black L-Desk Shell with 42 in. Return

Build your office from the ground up with the Caranna Collection. These L-Desk shells make for a completely modern office look. Open leg bases are constructed of durable metal and finished with a protective black powder coating to match any decor. Tabletops mount to offsets on the legs and give them a modern floating look. The 72 x 30 in. desktop and 42 in. x 24 in. return are constructed of a thermal fused melamine laminate that is 1 in. thick and finished with a black edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. Leveling glides keep the tabletop level and are easy to adjust. The Caranna Collection is backed by a 10-Year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty. Color: Mahogany/Black.