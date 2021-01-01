From noble house
Noble House Caragh Navy Blue Fabric Adjustable Swivel Office Chair
Conference meetings and drab office spaces can be instantly transformed into one of sophisticated charm and functionality. With stunning button tufted diamond stitching and an outstanding chrome base, our office chair brings any space a luxurious contemporary atmosphere. This is finished with excellent functionality including a lift mechanism for adjustability and swivel moment, and rolling casters for easy mobility. Refined with a beautiful nailhead trim, our chair will effortlessly polish your office space with stunning sophistication whether you are at home or at work. Color: Navy Blue.