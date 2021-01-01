From tularosa
Tularosa Cara Sequin Pant in Multi. - size XXS (also in XS)
Advertisement
Tularosa Cara Sequin Pant in Multi. - size XXS (also in XS) Tularosa Cara Sequin Pant in Multi. - size XXS (also in XS) Keep the party going in the Cara Pants by Tularosa x REVOLVE. Rendered in luxurious sequins that shimmer all night long, this eye-catching piece brings a glam finish to your afterhours look.. Self & Lining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Elasticized waist. Allover sequin embellishments. Elastic leg openings. TULA-WP11. TRPA593QS 17. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.