From huxe
Cara LED Outdoor Wall Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Black - (WWL1891804)
Advertisement
The Cara LED Outdoor Wall Light from Huxe is a minimalist design serving as an ideal complement to one's outdoor faÃ§ade or entryways. The versatility of geometry is infused into the clean, rectangular construction of its metal housing. Pure shape opens the piece up to be oriented up and down, as well as side to side for a more vertical silhouette. A slender diffuser plate of opaque glass on the long ends of the piece, taper of vibrant LED light into an inviting ambient glow. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangle. Color: White. Finish: Black