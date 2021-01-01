From rightline gear
Rightline Gear Black Car Top Duffle Bag
Rightline Gear Car Top Duffle Bag. The Rightline Gear Car Top Duffle Bag is a 100% waterproof gear bag that you can pack, strap to the roof of your vehicle, transport, and then carry wherever you need to go. Attach (1) to (4) Duffle Bags to vehicles WITH or WITHOUT a roof rack. Each bag comes with a removable shoulder strap that can be stored in the bag’s zippered side pocket when not in use. The bag is made from tough PVC Coated Mesh that is re-enforced for strength and UV protection. The Car Top Duffle Bag defines traveling efficiency! 100% Waterproof with welded seams, urethane coated zippers, and a hook-&-loop-close zipper cover Designed to be used on any size vehicle, WITH or WITHOUT a roof rack Includes: bag, shoulder strap, (2) attachment straps, (4) Car Clips, and set up guide