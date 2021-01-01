From slowton
SlowTon Car Safety Dog Harness with Seat Belt, Burgundy, Small: 18.5 to 21-in chest
Advertisement
Road trips with your best pal can be safer and more secure with the SlowTon Multifunction Adjustable Dog Car Harness with Safety Seat Belt. This mesh harness helps keep your pal safe and prevents him from roaming around the car. It can be adjusted to give your pup room to lie down while staying secure. The seatbelt is made with durable elastic is designed to keep your pal protected while the car is in motion. The double mesh fabric with a flannelette edge is breathable for staying cool on the road. This harness can also connect to a leash and double as your pup’s everyday harness—perfect for exploring when you and your pal get to your final destination!