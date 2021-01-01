From automotive painter designs
Car Painter Defeater Of Sags Automotive Painter Tote Bag
Advertisement
You are an automotive painter or car painter and looking for a new design which refers to your job? Then this product might be a great choice for you. This product says: "Lord Of The Colors - King Of The Priming - Color Mixer Of Doom - Defeater Of Sags - In Short: Automotive Painter". A great design for an automotive painter or car painter. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.