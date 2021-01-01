From arc'teryx
Arc'teryx Captive Long Sleeve Polo
The Captive Polo blends refined, everyday styling with high-performance tech for a piece that takes you from the bike commute through your day at the office without stopping for a change. Trim Fit is a motion-friendly cut with reduced fabric for minimal bulk. DryTech fabric: â¢ Moisture-wicking fabric spreads perspiration across the surface to dry quickly. â¢ Lightweight, breathable knit. â¢ Stretch fabrication for improved mobility. Self collar. Snap-button placket. Long sleeves with forward-rolled shoulder seams. Droptail hemline with split side seams. 60% cotton, 35% polyester, 5% elastane. Machine wash and line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.