From rsvp
rsvp Captain
Advertisement
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Step out in style with a good conscience in the rsvp Captain sneaker. The Captain is crafted with a recycled knit upper and recycled canvas sock, Bloom Algae foam padding, with a 95% TPR and 5% Bloom Algae outsole. Recycled knit polyester upper. Recycled canvas sock. Bloom Algae injected in the insole padding and outsole. Fabric lining. Insole board. Slip-on construction. Round-toe silhouette. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.