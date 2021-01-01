Capsule Outdoor Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Crystorama - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (CAP-8500-MK-TG)

The Capsule Outdoor Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Crystorama is a bold and beautiful design from Brian Patrick Flynn. This futuristic piece pairs a smooth glass shade, a wide metal band with minimal hardware detailing, and a smooth metal top together to create this handsome, capsule-shaped fixture. The three tones exhibited in the shade and body add a tailored touch to this simple silhouette of this close to the ceiling piece as it casts a welcoming layer of light onto surroundings. Crystorama has been has been dazzling and delighting homes with their glamorous lighting solutions since 1958. Starting with the Crystorama chandelier, the company began with a specialty of crystal lighting, but has grown to offer a wide range of forward-fashion lighting creations from pendants to outdoor lighting. Their award-winning designs bring the class of traditional luxury into the modern home. Shape: Oval. Color: White. Finish: Matte Black and Textured Gold