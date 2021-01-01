Steve Silver Company Capri Brown Round Accent Tables with Mango wood with Iron Base (Set of 2)

The Steve Silver Company Capri End Table is the perfect accent piece to redesign any room. This end table has a bohemian style, which will give your interior design a relaxed vibe. It is made with a wooden top, so it will bring long-lasting character and charm to your home through its timeless appearance. With a metal frame, this end table creates the feel of industrial charm in your living space. It features a nesting design, so you can complete your decor while enjoying your space. This end table has a brown finish, introducing a natural and subtle aesthetic into your living room.