Capri Pendant Light by Rotaliana by LUMINART - Color: Black - Finish: Glossy - (L161CAH2 N00 01 ZB0)
The Capri Pendant Light from Rotaliana by Luminart is a clean, stylish design, creating an unforgettable silhouette whose abstract pattern mimics crafted pieces. The pendants calculated character underlines designer Dante Donegani and Giovanni Laudas push for simplification. A fine fabric cord suspension drops the deep volume shade with an accent of line. Made from turned aluminum, the shade takes on a tapered form with a charmingly curved top. The shade is laser-cut with a woven-like pattern that transitions from a sharp shape at the base to a smaller, more rounded one towards the top. The gradually shifting pattern visually mimics the lights transition from brilliant to diffused as it exits the shade. A single lamp inside produces an inviting down glow that glazes table surfaces below. The same light exits through the pattern of holes, creating a mesmerizing visual from afar and directly below. Best known for its stylish yet sustainable lighting solutions, Rotaliana by LUMINART is a lighting industry favorite. Its collections can be seen in a variety of public and private spaces and featured collections include the ultramodern neon Squiggle collection and the durable yet striking Dina collection that features mixed materials like aluminum and polycarbonate. Another noteworthy collection from Rotaliana is its Capri collection, which is instantly recognized by its woven-style aluminum elements. Color: Black. Finish: Glossy Black with Black Cable