HOMESTYLES Capri White Cast Aluminum Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Gray Cushion

Experience outdoor lounging the way it was meant to be in this cast aluminum Capri Outdoor Chaise Lounge by homestyles. This elegant chaise lounge features a timeless design with a comfortable cushion, which means you can relax in style all day long. With a beautiful powder-coated finish and clear, UV resistant top coat for added protection, you'll be able to enjoy this chaise lounge for years to come. 2-wheels and an adjustable backrest allow you to easily move and adjust this outdoor chaise lounge, making it the perfect piece to complete your outdoor oasis. Chaise measures 39.5 in. H x 30.5 in. W x 85 in. D.