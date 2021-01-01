wild republic black-capped chickadee plush clip, stuffed animal, bird toys for kids, birders, 4'

Value: This black Capped Chickadee bird plush toy clip has a realistic design while made on specially printed fabric Creativity: gifts like this bird stuffed animal will make your kids get creative with all the exploring they will do With their black Capped Chickadee Multiple uses: clip this sweet bird plush on to luggage, backpacks, or even a lunchbox to distinguish your belongings from everybody else Realistic size: Wild Republic toys for kids come in many different shapes and sizes. This bird plush measures 4' Safe product for all: This bird stuffed animal made from specially printed fabric will make cool gifts for someone of any age