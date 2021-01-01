Capital Christmas X Monogram Santa Hat Christmas Santa Monogram T-Shirt
Advertisement
Do you like the festival, warm and cozy feel that Christmas brings to you? Cuddle with this cute alphabet X apparel with a classic red Santa hat and green plaid initials. Perfect matching gift set for family, friends and loved ones this holiday season If "X" is the first letter of your name, wear this cool Christmas design outfit or buy it as a perfect gift for the sweet and cheerful of your life you love and love. Perfect for Christmas family photos Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem