Capen 3 Shelf Ladder Bookcase

This ladder features a contemporary design that provides a residential look. This ladder comes complete with an open back and three-legged construction that sets its design apart from the rest of the office. Securely attaches to either a lateral file cabinet or storage cabinet – not to be used as a free-standing unit. Built for sturdy storage with laminate shelves. Use separately with cabinets or as part of a matched desking set. Also coordinates with conference and reception designs for a cohesive and professional look. Color: Sand Dune