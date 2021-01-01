From bruck lighting
Capella LED Pendant Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: Amber - Finish: Chrome - (MLED/30K/MC/P/991)
Simple yet stunning, the Capella LED Pendant Light from Bruck Lighting is defined by its colorful, glass shade. Suspended from a round canopy by a single cord, the shade of this modern pendant light is made from hand-blown glass and features an organic, cylindrical shape. Throughout the thick glass are small bubbles that are the result of the handmade process. When light is cast through the shade from the LED light source, the bubbles reflect the light to create a lovable, glistening effect. Available in several fun and bold colors, this decorative pendant light is perfect for adding diffused, ambient and direct light over any kitchen island, bedside table, and breakfast nook. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Amber. Finish: Matte Chrome