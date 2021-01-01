Advertisement
Black DLC stainless steel case with a black (barenia calfskin) leather strap. Fixed black DLC bezel. Black dial with black hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Square case shape. Case dimensions: 29 mm x 29 mm. Band width: 18.6 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Cape Cod Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hermes Cape Cod Quartz Black Dial Ladies Watch 044237WW00.