From arturo alvarez
Caos Large Pendant Light by Arturo Alvarez - Color: Red - Finish: Nickel - (CA04AG-LD-46)
The Caos Large Pendant Light by Arturo Alvarez is a unique fixture that is inspired by the primitive stage of the cosmos. The wonderful texture in this pendant light comes from Japanese cord that has been placed in unintentional disarray. The effect is a harmonious luminary that is full of movement. A great decorative piece ideal for modern living rooms, entryways, and bedrooms. Arturo Alvarez founded his namesake company in 1994 with a focus on decorative lamps with distinctive personality. Each piece is handmade in Spain with the goal of not only being functional for the home or office but also evoking emotion in the viewer. Alvarez's unique product line includes pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces, each with a different texture and shape and stamped to ensure authenticity. Shape: Abstract. Color: Red.