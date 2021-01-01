Canyon Sunset Leather-Mallory-Satchel

Advertisement
This is the Vera Bradley Leather Mallory Satchel in the color Canyon Sunset. You know what you like in a bag: a great silhouette, just the right amount of organization and style to spare. And there's just nothing that quite compares to the look, the scent, and the feel of great quality vegetable tanned cowhide leather, and it only gains character as it is used! Double carry handles plus a removeable adjustable shoulder/crossbody strap add to it's versatility. On the front is gold engraved leather signature detail, and a hidden side zip pocket. Inside is 2 slip pockets and 1 zip pocket. Beside the top zip is the perfect phone zip pocket. The lining is sewn from sturdy 100% cotton in a beautiful vintage print. Gold tone hardware. Zip top and sides closure. Flat bottom so it stands up nicely when at rest, but it will also fold for storage and travel. Click on "Mimi's Gift Gallery" to find other Vera Bradley leather bags and accessories and more in the Canyon Sunset color. Dimensions: Measures approximately 12-1/4" Wide x 7-3/4" High x 5" Deep with a 5" double handle drop and 20" max shoulder strap drop.