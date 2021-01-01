From teva
Teva Canyon Life Chukka
The Teva Canyon Life Chukka boots have a deconstructed sneaker-like design with a rich leather and suede construction, cushioned underfoot comfort, and a durable rubber outsole that makes them ideal for all-day wear. The leather for these lace-up boots was sourced from tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group, whose mission is to promote sustainable and appropriate environmental business practices within the leather industry. Interior features a combination of microfiber, leather, and suede linings for an incredibly comfortable next-to-skin feel. Interior has an AegisÂ® treatment that keeps smells at bay for a fresher foot environment. Cushioned EVA footbed provides all-day comfort and has an EVA sockliner that is cushioned to provide added underfoot comfort and support. Durable rubber outsole for easy stability. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Shaft: 3 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.