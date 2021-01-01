Designed with classic mission-styling, the streamlined look of the Canyon outdoor collection is also versatile enough for a variety of home exteriors. The rippling clear water glass panels skew the view of the bulb yet allow it to emit maximum light output. The fixture is finished in a durable black finish and is comprised of a composite material called Seaside Armour that is UV resistant and can hold up to bitter cold or brutal heat. Seaside Armour features an impressive five year finish warranty. Quoizel Canyon Black Craftsman Clear Glass Square Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | LWS3445F