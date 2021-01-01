What does a can of tomato soup have to do with this dog? Has this dog ever been to Studio 54? The mind races to try to find this inquisitive dog’s identity. What about that iconic hair do? These humorous prints, combining adorable pets and pseudo-celebrity adornment are a great way to add interest and conversation to your next party or get-together. The dog in this piece, as it stares at you, wants to know if you’ve figured it out yet. Empire Art Direct Canvas Wall Art 20 x 16 Pets Rock™ Soup Graphic Art on Wrapped Wall Art Cotton | GIC-PR002-2016