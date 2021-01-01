From prada
Prada Canvas Hiker Boots
Advertisement
Rugged utilitarian styling in textured canvas design with an embossed logo and lug rubber soles. Canvas upper Round toe Lace-up vamp Heel pull tab Rubber sole Made in Italy SIZE Stacked heel, 1.75" (45mm) ABOUT THE BRAND Since 1913, Prada has been synonymous with cutting-edge style. Its intellectual universe combines concept, structure and image through codes that go beyond trends. Focusing on experimentation, its fashion has become a benchmark to those who challenge conventions. Women's Shoes - Prada Womens Shoes > Prada > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Prada. Color: Nero. Size: 11.