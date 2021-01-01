From lechuza
Canto Stone Column Self-Watering Indoor/Outdoor Planter by Lechuza - Color: Beige (13601)
The Canto Stone Column Self-Watering Indoor/Outdoor Planter from Lechuza adds a sleek and stylish touch to the dÃ©cor of the home. Made to look like stone, this piece is made of durable plastic and can be placed inside or outside. Becoming home to a variety of plant life, this piece contains an internal reservoir that releases water as needed. Wonderfully innovative in design both inside and out, Lechuza's line of self-watering planters are making metaphorical waves the world over. Originating from a concept by the company's owner who wanted a stylish planters with long-term irrigation for his own private use, the resulting product has inspired both professional interior landscapers and consumers alike.Featuring a sub-irrigation system hidden by the beautiful outer shell, Lechuza planters are available in many different shapes and sizes from low and long to tall and statuesque. Designed and made in Germany, Lechuza is commited to environmental responsible manufacturing. Color: Beige.