Bring comfortable shade to your patio or pool deck with this 10-foot cantilever patio umbrella with a double layer canopy design that creates a vent at the apex of the canopy that encourages air circulation. Perfect for relaxation all summer long, the umbrella features 360-degree crank rotation that allows you to create shade in just the right place to ensure optimal coverage. This contemporary outdoor patio umbrella features a beige fabric cover and a powder coated bronze finish over an aluminum frame, creating a patio staple brimming with durability and long-lasting style. Tybori Cantina 10 ft. Aluminum Cantilever Outdoor Patio Umbrella (Double Layer) | TY050021-D