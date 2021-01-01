From threshold designed w/studio mcgee
Cantilever Task Table Lamp (Includes LED Light Bulb) White - Threshold designed with Studio McGee
Bring ambient lighting to your work station with this Cantilever Task Table Lamp from Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee. This LED lamp features a round base, a slender body and a dome-shaped shade to add a stylish touch to your desk or end table. The metal desk lamp features an adjustable arm so you can find the angle that offers the best light for going over paperwork or reading a book. You'll appreciate its dimmer effect that lets you adjust the amount of light and helps change the visual appearance and mood of your space. Place it on top of an end table next to a cozy chair or on top of your desk for an effortless look you'll love. Meet Shea McGee, the designer and stylist behind the brand Studio McGee. Founded alongside her husband, Syd, the studio is known for Shea’s design of beautifully elevated spaces that encourage clients to surround themselves with the things and people they love. Now she’s partnering with Threshold to offer Studio McGee’s classic design in a new collection for inspired homes, everywhere.