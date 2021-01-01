Canterbury Solid Wood 2 - Drawer End Table

Every sofa’s sidekick, end tables display decor, hold TV remotes and beverages, and round out seating ensembles in style. Is your space feeling a little, austere? Soft lines, like the ones on this round end table, are a perfect pick for sprucing things up your home's style. This compact design works well alongside sofas, reading chairs, and beds. And the pair of French dovetail drawers – each fitted with wood glides and metallic knobs – provide handy storage solutions for your essentials. Color: White